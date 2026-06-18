Why Palmetto Bay denied a resident request for Islamic holiday greeting on Village media

Mohammed Taha, a longtime Palmetto Bay resident, was turned down when he reached out to Village officials to suggest a post for the popular Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha on their media outlets.

It's common for the Village Council of Palmetto Bay to send out holiday greetings, wishing people a Happy Easter, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas.

In response to Taha, however, Olga Cadaval, the Village’s human resources and communications director, said such a post is “explicitly religious in nature” and “would be contrary to the Village’s general use and approach for its official communications platforms.”

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is the Islamic holiday that begins during the Hajj, on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja. It's a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world, marking Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

“It's a time for family, gathering, for sacrifices, for being generous through feeding the poor, for getting together with family members and having a good time, just like Christmas and the other holidays as well,” Taha told WLRN.

Back in March, Taha had also requested a post of congratulations for Eid al-Fitr, a celebration to mark the end of Ramadan. Due to most of the staff being on vacation, the Village did not get to his email in time for the holiday, he said.

Taha told WLRN he reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, Florida chapter, for advice.

Omar Saleh, CAIR-Florida’s lead attorney, said they are still exploring different legal options with Taha.

Saleh believes the rise of islamophobia — hate, violence, bias and discrimination against Muslims and Arab Americans — is “a direct product of the rhetoric we're hearing from elected officials.”

Targeted by H.B. 1471

Muslim and Arab American groups were particularly incensed earlier this year with H.B. 1471, a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law that allows the state to designate certain groups as “domestic terrorist organizations.”

“This will help the state of Florida protect you,” DeSantis told reporters during a news conference at the University of South Florida's Tampa campus. “It’ll help us protect your tax dollars. It’ll help us protect things that should not be happening in the United States of America, but certainly shouldn’t be happening in the ‘Free State of Florida.’”

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Taha, in addressing the Village council this month, said "Muslim residents seek no more than being counted and afforded the same recognition" as other groups.

“They are your neighbors, business owners, professionals, doctors, engineers and above all they are tax payers," Taha said.

In response to WLRN for comment, Village officials cited S.B. 1134, a bill DeSantis signed into law on April 22. It bans counties and municipalities from promoting or taking official action relating to DEI.

Village response

When WLRN reached out, Village officials responded with the following statement:

“While the Village has acknowledged broadly recognized seasonal observances in a general manner, based on their cultural and/or secular context, it does not utilize its official communication channels to post messages centered exclusively on religious observance, which was part of the request you reference.

"The resident’s request was reviewed and was determined to be in contrast with the Village general communications approach and use of its official platforms.

"Moreover, the Village is being proactive in acknowledging the requirements under SB 1134 and aligning its public messaging accordingly.”

Not all Village council members agreed with the response to Taha. Among them: Vice Mayor Mark Merwitzer and Council member Marsha Matson.

“I do feel distressed about it because I feel that Islam should be recognized," Matson told WLRN. "It’s what, I think, the second most widely practiced religion in the world. I think that holidays and community events and so on should be recognized in our village media.”

Matson has filed a proposed ordinance regarding the fair treatment of religious groups in Village communications to be considered at the council's upcoming July meeting. She also recognized that the state's anti-DEI legislation could change that response.

“I understand that this is a new bill, a new law. And of course, we follow Florida law,” she said “So I'm counting on the village attorney to let me know how to make sure that my ordinance is in compliance with the law.”

Taha, a retired civil and environmental engineer, has been serving on the Village's Resiliency Committee for the last two years. As a resident who is Muslim, he just wants Muslims in his community treated as equals.

“Nothing more, nothing less, just to be counted, we're part of this village,” he said. “We have many, many Muslims that live here and they want to feel included and represented.”