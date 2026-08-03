Miami-Dade voters come out as in-person early voting begins

On the first day of in-person early voting in Miami-Dade on Monday, voters trickled into the Supervisor of Elections office in Doral to cast their ballots.

Some voters reported that recent issues at all levels have shifted their political sentiments in recent months, and they're not sure how they plan to vote in the general election come November.

"I'm upset with the politics both federally and locally, because of the wars and the bad administration at the county. Things like that," said Alfredo Alarcon, from Southwest Miami-Dade County.

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Others have strengthened their political affiliations, and feel more strongly inspired to vote with their party in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I'm Cuban and I'm a third-generation Democrat," said Madeline Rodriguez Ortega, who lives in the West Flagler area.

Ortega said Florida's property insurance costs are her main motivator for voting in local elections, arguing they need to be brought under control.

Cutler Bay residents Javier Abreu and Carlos Aguiar say they've become even more conservative under the Trump Administration. The pair, who came from Cuba more than 20 years ago, say they're supportive of recent immigration crackdowns and want to vote in favor of property tax cuts for homeowners proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We've discovered how necessary it is to be on the right because of how many socialists have penetrated our state and our country," Aguiar said in Spanish.

Early voting for the August primary runs through Sunday, Aug. 16 in Miami-Dade County. Election Day is Aug. 18.

A list of early voting locations and schedules can be found on the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections website.