Haitian film by Miami-born director at Tribeca Festival aims to change 'depiction of Black fathers'

A new Haitian coming-of-age fantasy-drama by a Miami-born director is premiering at one of the world's most influential film festivals, showing scenes of Haiti rarely seen in mainstream media.

The feature is making its world premiere Friday at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The Tropic Sun and His Eyes follows actor Stevenson Jean as Ruben, who returns to Cap-Haïtien in northern Haiti from the United States to speak with his sick and estranged father.

Along the way, when a persistent and witty street kid, played by played by actor Pierre Blangue Manchiny, begins following him, Ruben strikes a deal: help him find a shortcut through the rural parts of town, keep some distance, and he can stay.

As their journey on foot unfolds and they meet new people, viewers are immersed in Haiti’s rich tapestry like the lush green mountains, traditional live musicians and dancers moving along the banks of crystal-clear rivers, and the bustle of outdoor markets — images of Haiti rarely shown on big screens.

Writer and director Elisee Junior St. Preux, who was born in Miami to Haitian parents, told WLRN his film — which is shot with a pinch of surrealism — examines family healing and male vulnerability, as both the street kid and Ruben confront their individual struggles in search of belonging.

"They're going to break generational trauma. They're going to love on themselves. And it becomes this pretty much journey of within," St. Preux said.

"So that when they reach their respective end of their journeys, people see them differently, and they're able to receive the type of love and comfort that they have been looking for this whole time."

His recent fatherhood-themed short film, Aurinko in Adagio, was one of five finalists for the HBO short film showcase at the 2022 American Black Film Festival.

The Tropic Sun and His Eyes is largely self-funded, with key support from Warner Bros. Discovery OneFifty, NYLFF Cinematics, the Coca-Cola Company, Behive Health, the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College, and the nonprofit Haiti Bright Futures, which supports Haitian communities and development.

St. Preux said his film will continue on the festival circuit with future showings in South Florida. The film is shot in Haitian Kreyol with English subtitles.

He said his message undergirding this intergenerational film is clear: "I do like to change the stigmatized depiction of Black fathers and their sons," St. Preux said.

"That is a big goal for me and a big mission."

Read more: Films explore Black diaspora, community at the 30th American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach