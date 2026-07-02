Heat distress at Miami's World Cup games

Miami’s steamy heat has taken a toll on soccer’s World Cup fans since matches started last month.

Of the 37 calls Miami-Dade County emergency workers received for heat distress, all came during the three matches where evening temperatures in Miami Gardens reached the high 80s — and even 90 degrees on the opening evening — according to CustomWeather.com. Lows never fell below 82 degrees.

The only match where officials received no calls fell on June 24, when Brazil played Scotland at the Hard Rock Stadium. Thankfully for the visiting Tartan Army, that took place during a relatively mild evening when highs only reached 81, with the low dropping to a cool 75.

Of the 37 people treated, Miami-Dade officials said five were transported to hospitals.

READ MORE: Why this summer's World Cup could be the hottest event in Miami - literally

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