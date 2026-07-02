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Heat distress at Miami's World Cup games

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
Uruguay’s Agustin Canobbio cools off during a hydration break during a match with Saudi Arabia on June 15.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Uruguay’s Agustin Canobbio cools off during a hydration break during a match with Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Miami’s steamy heat has taken a toll on soccer’s World Cup fans since matches started last month.

Of the 37 calls Miami-Dade County emergency workers received for heat distress, all came during the three matches where evening temperatures in Miami Gardens reached the high 80s — and even 90 degrees on the opening evening — according to CustomWeather.com. Lows never fell below 82 degrees.

The only match where officials received no calls fell on June 24, when Brazil played Scotland at the Hard Rock Stadium. Thankfully for the visiting Tartan Army, that took place during a relatively mild evening when highs only reached 81, with the low dropping to a cool 75.

Of the 37 people treated, Miami-Dade officials said five were transported to hospitals.

READ MORE: Why this summer's World Cup could be the hottest event in Miami - literally

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
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