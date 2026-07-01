AI data center in western Palm Beach County heads to zoning hearing

The massive AI data center project in western Palm Beach County, known as Project Tango, is heading in front of the county’s zoning commission Thursday.

The applicant, PBA Holdings, Inc and others, are looking to get the green light for a massive expansion, asking to bump up the allowed development space within the Central Park Commerce Center site from just over 2 million square feet to 3.6 million square feet.

However, the proposed 205-acre campus along Southern Boulevard, near the Loxahatchee area, has faced months of intense pushback.

Local neighbors have rallied against the project, expressing deep concerns over its massive power demands and the potential noise it would generate right next to a local school.

But public opposition isn't the only hurdle. A lawsuit between the property’s owners has revealed a quiet backup plan that includes swapping an approved warehouse for four data centers.

Crucially, that swap would only require an internal administrative review, meaning it could happen with no public meetings or votes.

In response, the lawsuit asks a judge to freeze all AI data center approvals for the site. All of this is boiling over just before the ultimate showdown.

Following Thursday's zoning meeting, a highly anticipated vote by the Palm Beach County Commissioners is scheduled for July 15th to determine the final fate of the Project Tango campus.

READ MORE: Wellington residents, mayor push back on AI data center, cite risks to water, electric and equestrian industry

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