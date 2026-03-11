Wellington residents, mayor push back on AI data center, cite risks to water, electric and equestrian industry

A planned hyperscale AI data center dubbed Project Tango has residents and local officials in the western part of Palm Beach County worried about its impact on water, electricity bills, air quality and the village’s prized equestrian industry.

And as these discussions unfold, Mayor Michael Napoleone of Wellington is now playing a pivotal role in voicing the “concerns and aspirations” of his constituents ahead of the Florida Legislative Session’s scheduled conclusion on March 13.

Napoleone, who said he waited for more detailed information before commenting publicly, sent a letter to Tallahassee to formally state Wellington’s position.

He’s urging lawmakers to pass AI-related bills like SB 484, on utility regulation, and HB 1007, which would restrict large data centers within five miles of homes or schools without unanimous local approval.

But for Wellington, that five-mile distance is still “not enough,” Napoleone said.

Napoleone made his decision after speaking with residents of Arden and Fox Trail, both residential communities near Wellington in western Palm Beach County, about their growing, persistent concerns — fears echoed in increasing numbers at commission and town hall meetings and in petitions , including one with more than 9,000 signatures.

Napoleone said a planned data center could also threaten the equestrian business community, which generates nearly half a billion dollars for the local economy, according to the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

“We might not be as directly impacted as the Arden community and the other communities that are closer to it, but we are the winter equestrian capital of the world,” he said.

“So we've got thousands of horses here, thousands of really expensive, well-cared for horses here, and horses are very sensitive to noise and vibration and air quality.”

“We ultimately came down on voicing our opposition to its location and urging the passage of the legislation that's up in Tallahassee right now,” he added.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County postpones 200-acre 'Project Tango' AI data center after community outrage

As of today, HB 1007 is still in the House and waiting for full debate and possible changes; it has not had a final vote yet. SB 484 has already passed the Senate and has been sent over to the House, where it is waiting for the House to decide whether and how to take it up.

Screenshot: PBC Channel 20 Arden resident Maria Blake, who fears a data center would endanger her family’s health, speaks Wednesday at the Project Tango town hall.

Balancing innovation and community health

The Palm Beach County zoning board recommended, but did not grant, approval on Dec. 4, 2025, for about 1.8 million square feet of AI data center space on roughly 200 acres, plus 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space. PBA Holdings, well-known in real estate circles, is the applicant and owner of the Loxahatchee commercial site.

Project Tango is now in limbo as county staff conducts additional analysis, and commissioners have postponed a final decision until a new hearing on April 23, 2026.

Residents in rural Loxahatchee and Wellington, like many communities nationwide, are worried about the massive electrical demand such projects could require, potentially reaching hundreds of megawatts if fully built out.

AI data centers use power‑hungry chips like GPUs that generate intense heat and require extensive electrical and cooling systems. In some cases, the cooling infrastructure can be as large as the data center buildings themselves, and these facilities can pose environmental and health risks.

Then there’s low‑frequency noise that can disrupt sleep, heavy water use for cooling, and increased CO₂ emissions from higher power demand at fossil-fueled plants.

Together, these impacts are fueling residents’ outrage.

However, supporters of the AI data center argue this would expand an existing industrial park and point to projections of billions of dollars in economic impact and high wage facility and construction jobs.

Sure, but not at the expense of guardrails trying to truly protect nearby communities, the opposition argues.

“Technology advancement is happening. Florida should probably be a part of it and be a player in it,” Napoleone said.

“But we've gotta look at where these places are sited to make sure they don't have negative impacts on existing communities and existing infrastructure.”