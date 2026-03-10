Florida Legislature passes bill banning local government DEI initiatives

The Florida Legislature passed a bill Tuesday prohibiting Florida cities and counties from funding, carrying out or even promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Local officials who violate the measure, SB 1134 , could be removed from office, and local governments could face litigation.

“The American Dream ought to guarantee equal opportunity for everyone, and I think we should work together on that,” said Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, a bill sponsor. “But you know what? DEI has to D-I-E, because it’s in our way.”

Despite loud Democratic opposition, the House passed the bill Tuesday; the Senate approved it last week .

It comes after multiple years of DEI-targeting by the Republican-dominated Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill. Recent laws have also restricted DEI programs at public universities and state agencies.

House Democrats filed multiple amendments aimed at curbing the bill. GOP members rejected them on Tuesday.

Democrats accused the bill of being overbroad and potentially unconstitutional. They also warned it would harm the tourism and economic benefits brought in by various events celebrating diversity, and they warned it would undermine efforts to address social disparities.

“By banning DEI initiatives, we are closing the door on understanding and compassion, and those are crucial elements for a thriving society,” said Rep. Marie Paule Woodson, D-Hollywood. “We cannot build a future on the foundations of silence. We must amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized.”

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

