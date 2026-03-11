Election Results: New Boca mayor, Lake Worth Beach amendments impacting public spaces fail

Boca Raton has a new mayor. Mike Liebelson has won the race, emerging from a competitive three‑way contest with Fran Nachlas and Andy Thomson.

It was a tight race between Thomson and Liebelson, who won by a narrow margin of just 0.13 percentage points.

Voters chose Liebelson to lead the city as term‑limited Mayor Scott Singer steps down after completing his service at City Hall.

In Boca Raton, whoever gets the most votes for mayor wins; candidates don’t need 50%, and there is no run-off.

Just 25 minutes north of Boca Raton, Lake Worth Beach voters weighed two standout charter changes that could reshape the city’s public spaces.

Residents have spoken, overwhelmingly voting against Amendments 2 and 3.

The questions failed by nearly 80%.

That means major construction leases on city‑owned land — from the beach and casino to the golf course and cultural plaza — will still require voter approval.

Supporters of the results say it keeps the public’s voice at the center of big city decisions about public spaces.

The activist group Lake Worth 4 All, led by former commissioner Kimberley Stokes, say 30‑ to 99‑year leases are basically permanent and worry about the loss of public parking, higher‑cost beach access and taller projects that could undermine the city’s small‑town feel.

City leaders will have to explore other ways to maintain flexibility while respecting voter oversight.

Lake Worth Beach voters also weighed in on two other charter questions on the ballot.

Question 1 updated the charter so the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, not the City Commission, officially certifies city election results. Voters approved the measure with 54.80% support.

Question 4, which requires the city to start filling any permanent city manager vacancy within 90 days and keep working to fill the job, passed with 58.69% in favor.

