Battle for the beach and parks: Lake Worth voters to decide fate of public land and 99-Year leases

Lake Worth Beach voters are weighing two city charter amendments that could reshape some of the city’s most treasured public spaces ahead of the municipal election on March 10.

Two separate amendments for the City of Lake Worth Beach would change who gets the final say over big private projects on public land.

Amendment 2 covers city‑owned property east of A1A, including the beach and casino complex. It would let the city lease that land for up to 99 years without sending those deals to a citywide vote.

Amendment 3 does the same for city‑owned land west of A1A to the lagoon — which includes the golf course, public parking lots, the cultural plaza and neighborhood parks.

Supporters say this flexibility is needed to attract private money to fix aging facilities and ease the burden on taxpayers.

But opponents, including the activist group Lake Worth 4 All, led by former commissioner Kimberley Stokes, say 30‑ to 99‑year leases are basically permanent and worry about the loss of public parking, higher‑cost beach access and taller projects that could undermine the city’s small‑town feel.

In the voting booth, a 'yes' on 2 and 3 gives the City Commission more power over long‑term leases; a 'no' keeps the rule that voters must approve those leases by referendum.

