Two candidates win reelection as Pembroke Pines voters shape future in Broward

Pembroke Pines voters have spoken in the three-way, nonpartisan District 1 commission race, reelecting Thomas “Tom” Good over challengers Jim Henry and Dennis Hinds.

Good captured nearly 60% of the vote , running as a longtime resident and small-business professional on a platform of steady growth and running against rapid overdevelopment.

Municipal elections in parts of Broward County, included Pembroke Pines and Lauderhill.

Another standout race ended in a rout.

Pembroke Pines’ District 4 voters handed Michael Hernández a decisive win tonight, defeating challenger Elizabeth “Liz” Burns in this nonpartisan race.

With more than 70% of the vote , Hernández won another term and a strong mandate for his agenda on fiscal responsibility, such as opposing FPL rate increase and opposing the incinerator and protecting the health of our residents.

READ MORE: Here are the candidates and questions on Broward County’s March 10 ballots