Two candidates win reelection as Pembroke Pines voters shape future in Broward

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:21 AM EDT
Pembroke Pines commissioners Tom Good (District 1) and Mike Hernandez (district 4) win new four-year terms on March 10.
Courtesy Thomas Good and Michael Hernandez
Pembroke Pines voters have spoken in the three-way, nonpartisan District 1 commission race, reelecting Thomas “Tom” Good over challengers Jim Henry and Dennis Hinds.

Good captured nearly 60% of the vote, running as a longtime resident and small-business professional on a platform of steady growth and running against rapid overdevelopment.

Municipal elections in parts of Broward County, included Pembroke Pines and Lauderhill.

Another standout race ended in a rout.

Pembroke Pines’ District 4 voters handed Michael Hernández a decisive win tonight, defeating challenger Elizabeth “Liz” Burns in this nonpartisan race.

With more than 70% of the vote, Hernández won another term and a strong mandate for his agenda on fiscal responsibility, such as opposing FPL rate increase and opposing the incinerator and protecting the health of our residents.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
