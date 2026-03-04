Here are the candidates and questions on Broward County’s March 10 ballots

Lauderhill and Pembroke Pines are holding elections on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this link to find your precinct information, including where to cast your ballot. Below are the races, candidates and questions across the county. All races are non-partisan.

Incumbents are indicated with an (i). Links are included in those races for which the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Editorial Board has made an endorsement or recommendation. Click to see Palm Beach County races.

LAUDERHILL

Question 1



Shall bonds of Lauderhill be issued to provide funds for public safety projects, including police public safety buildings, license plate reader system, fire station improvements, building/facilities hardening, and a network infrastructure system, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $9,500,000 maturing not later than 30 years from their date, bearing interest at rates not exceeding the maximum lawful rate, as determined at time of sale, and payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes? For Bonds / Against Bonds

Question 2



Shall bonds of Lauderhill be issued to provide funds for various city-wide parks improvements projects, including parks building/facilities hardening, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $34,000,000 maturing not later than 30 years from their date, bearing interest at rates not exceeding the maximum lawful rate, as determined at time of sale, and payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes? For Bonds / Against Bonds

Question 3



Shall bonds of Lauderhill be issued to provide funds for various city-wide transportation and roadway projects, including a parking garage and walls adjacent to roadways, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $21,500,000 maturing not later than 30 years from their date, bearing interest at rates not exceeding the maximum lawful rate, as determined at time of sale, and payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes? For Bonds / Against Bonds

PEMBROKE PINES

City Commissioner, District 1:



Thomas “Tom” Good (i)

Jim Henry

Dennis Hinds

City Commissioner, District 2:



Elizabeth “Liz” Burns

Michael “Mike” Hernández (i)

