Here are the candidates and questions on Palm Beach County’s March 10 ballots

BOYNTON BEACH

Question No. 1



Shall the City Charter be amended to add a Preamble establishing the foundational purposes and principles of the City’s government, including protecting the general health, welfare, and safety of residents and promoting honest, efficient, and responsive government? YES/NO

Question No. 2



Shall the City Charter be amended to require that candidates have resided continuously within the City for at least two (2) years prior to filing for office? YES/NO

Question No. 3



Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) modernize language by replacing outdated masculine-only pronouns; and (2) update notice and publication requirements to comply with current Florida law and include digital communication methods? YES/NO

BELLE GLADE

City Commission, Seat A



Stanley D. Highsmith

Sorilinda “Linda” Santiago

City Commission, Seat B



Darrell E. Kelley

Steve B. Wilson (i)

BOCA RATON

City Council / Mayor:



Andy Thomson

Mike Liebelson

Fran Nachlas

City Council Seat A



Bernard Korn

Michelle L. Grau

Christen Ritchey

City Council Seat B



Jon Pearlman

Meredith Madsen

Marc Wigder (i)

City Council Seat D



Robert S. Weinroth

Larry Cellon

Stacy Sipple

Boca Raton Referendum Question No. 1: Boca Raton Police Department Headquarters and Public Safety Facilities Project

Shall the City issue general obligation bonds, in one or more series, to finance the construction and equipping of a new police department headquarters, and related public safety support facilities located within the City in the principal amount not to exceed $175,000,000, bearing interest at not exceeding the legal rate, maturing not later than 30 years from the date of issuance, and payable from ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property in the City? FOR BONDS / AGAINST BONDS

Boca Raton Referendum Question No. 2: Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park

Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including: – Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans, – Expanding public recreational and green spaces, – New community center, City Hall, and police substation? YES/NO

DELRAY BEACH

Commissioner Seat #2



Andrea M. Keiser

Judy Mollica

Delores Rangel

GREENACRES

City Council District 2



Nathaniel Galang

Peter Noble (i)

Olga L. Sierra

City Council District 3



Judy Dugo

Leonard “Aubrey” Grant

GULF STREAM

Town Commission (vote for up to five):



Robert W. Canfield (i)

Michael R. Glennon

Michael Robert Greene (i)

Scott W. Morgan (i)

Joan Orthwein (i)

Thomas M. Stanley (i)

HYPOLUXO

Council Members (vote for up to three):



Douglas D. Besecker (i)

Linda Allen (i)

David Loevin

John B. Sochacki (i)

JUNO BEACH

Mayor



Elaine K. Cotronakis

Dave Santilli

Town Council Seat One



Marianne Hosta (i)

Scott Shaw

Town Council Seat Three



Max Fraser

Eddie Gottschalk

JUPITER INLET

Colony Commission Seat 4



Anna P. Nemes

Sharon Seagren (i)

LAKE PARK

Mayor



Kelly McNamara “Steele”

Roger Michaud (i)

Rafael “Ralph” Moscoso

LAKE WORTH BEACH

Question No. 1: Certification of Election Results



The City utilizes the County Canvassing Board and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections certifies election results canvassed by the County Canvassing Board. Shall the City of Lake Worth Beach amend its Charter at Article III, Section 2 to reflect that the election results are certified by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections? Yes/No

Question No. 2: City-property East of A1A



In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City’s maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-property East of A1A to be leased for up to 99 years for purposes other than lodging and residential uses? Yes/No

Question No. 3: City parks and City-property downtown and West of A1A to the Lagoon



In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City’s maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 4 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-owned property West of A1A that is restricted in the Charter to be leased for up to 99 years? Yes/No

Question No. 4: Filling a Vacancy in the Office of City Manager



Shall Article IV, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to require the process for filling a permanent vacancy in the Office of City Manager be started within 90 days of the vacancy and continue in good faith until the Office of City Manager is filled? Yes/No

Question No. 5: City Police and Fire Departments



In recognizing that the City no longer has a City Police or Fire Department and to eliminate any confusion, shall Article IV, Section 10 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter (Police and Fire Departments) be repealed? Yes/No

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES

Town Council, Seat One



Steven Hoffman

Joe Stephens

Robert Sullivan

Town Council Seat Five



Todd McLendon

Manish Sood

Question No. 1: Removal of Charter Officers from Office



The present Charter provides for charter officers to be removed from office only by a super majority vote of the full Town Council. The Town Council has proposed that charter officers be able to be removed from office by a majority vote of the full Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted? Yes/No

Question No. 2: Town Attorney’s Review of Contracts



The present Charter requires the Town Attorney to review all contracts, bonds and other instruments and that no contract with the town shall take effect until the attorney has endorsed the document. This provision can be costly and burdensome. The Town Council has proposed the attorney’s required review of contracts be defined and potentially limited by ordinance or resolution approved by Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted? Yes/No

PALM BEACH

Town Council, Group One



John David Corey

Lewis “Lew” S.W. Crampton (i)

Palm Beach Gardens

City Council, Group 3



Heather Deitchman

David J. Levy

Rachelle Litt

City Council, Group 5



Dana Middleton (i)

Damien Murray

PALM BEACH SHORES

Town Commissioner (vote for up to three):



Paul Bailey

Anastasia S. Karloutsos

Tony Lembo

Steven Smith (i)

ROYAL PALM BEACH

Village Council, Group 1



Adam Miller (i)

Selena S. Samios

SOUTH PALM BEACH

Mayor



Bernice “Bonnie” Fischer (i)

Rafael Pineiro

Town Council (vote for up to three):



Francesca Attardi

Sandra Beckett (i)

Monte Berendes (i)

Adrian J. Burcet

Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson (i)

WELLINGTON

Council Member, Seat 2



Johnny H. Meier

Elizabeth Pandich

Tatiana Diez Yaques

Council Member, Seat 3



Lauren Brody

Stephen Levin

Paulo Santana (withdrew his candidacy from the race)

Joshua “Josh” Zillmer

Referendum Question No. 1: Qualifying for Office



BALLOT SUMMARY: To facilitate timely preparation, printing and testing of ballots, the Supervisor of Elections has required that municipalities now submit their candidates for election at least 95 days prior to said election. To accommodate this, a Charter amendment establishing Wellington’s official qualifying period to run for the Village Council as a two week period in November, rather than in January, is required.

BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the qualifying period for Village elective offices be in November? Yes/No

Referendum Question No. 2: Village Canvassing Board



BALLOT SUMMARY: In multiple past municipal elections, the Supervisor of Elections has requested that Wellington designate the county canvassing board to canvass its elections, eliminating the need for Wellington to convene its own separate canvassing board. The proposed amendment eliminates redundancy and designates the county canvassing board to canvass Wellington elections.

BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board be designated to canvass Wellington elections? Yes/No

WEST PALM BEACH

Commission District 1



Martina Tate Walker

Cathleen Ward (i)

Commission District 3



Christy Fox (i)

Roger Lee Jackson III

