Here are the candidates and questions on Palm Beach County’s March 10 ballots
Nineteen cities, towns and villages across Palm Beach County are holding elections on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this link to find your precinct information, including where to cast your ballot. Below are the races, candidates and questions across the county. All races are non-partisan.
Incumbents are indicated with an (i). Links are included in those races for which the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Editorial Board has made an endorsement or recommendation.
BOYNTON BEACH
Question No. 1
- Shall the City Charter be amended to add a Preamble establishing the foundational purposes and principles of the City’s government, including protecting the general health, welfare, and safety of residents and promoting honest, efficient, and responsive government? YES/NO
Question No. 2
- Shall the City Charter be amended to require that candidates have resided continuously within the City for at least two (2) years prior to filing for office? YES/NO
Question No. 3
- Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) modernize language by replacing outdated masculine-only pronouns; and (2) update notice and publication requirements to comply with current Florida law and include digital communication methods? YES/NO
BELLE GLADE
City Commission, Seat A
- Stanley D. Highsmith
- Sorilinda “Linda” Santiago
City Commission, Seat B
- Darrell E. Kelley
- Steve B. Wilson (i)
BOCA RATON
City Council / Mayor:
- Andy Thomson
- Mike Liebelson
- Fran Nachlas
View our Editorial Board’s endorsement in this race.
City Council Seat A
- Bernard Korn
- Michelle L. Grau
- Christen Ritchey
View our Editorial Board’s endorsement in this race.
City Council Seat B
- Jon Pearlman
- Meredith Madsen
- Marc Wigder (i)
View our Editorial Board’s endorsement in this race.
City Council Seat D
- Robert S. Weinroth
- Larry Cellon
- Stacy Sipple
View our Editorial Board’s endorsement in this race.
Boca Raton Referendum Question No. 1: Boca Raton Police Department Headquarters and Public Safety Facilities Project
- Shall the City issue general obligation bonds, in one or more series, to finance the construction and equipping of a new police department headquarters, and related public safety support facilities located within the City in the principal amount not to exceed $175,000,000, bearing interest at not exceeding the legal rate, maturing not later than 30 years from the date of issuance, and payable from ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property in the City? FOR BONDS / AGAINST BONDS
View our Editorial Board’s recommendation on this question.
Boca Raton Referendum Question No. 2: Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park
- Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including: – Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans, – Expanding public recreational and green spaces, – New community center, City Hall, and police substation? YES/NO
View our Editorial Board’s recommendation on this question.
DELRAY BEACH
Commissioner Seat #2
- Andrea M. Keiser
- Judy Mollica
- Delores Rangel
View our Editorial Board’s endorsement in this race.
GREENACRES
City Council District 2
- Nathaniel Galang
- Peter Noble (i)
- Olga L. Sierra
City Council District 3
- Judy Dugo
- Leonard “Aubrey” Grant
GULF STREAM
Town Commission (vote for up to five):
- Robert W. Canfield (i)
- Michael R. Glennon
- Michael Robert Greene (i)
- Scott W. Morgan (i)
- Joan Orthwein (i)
- Thomas M. Stanley (i)
HYPOLUXO
Council Members (vote for up to three):
- Douglas D. Besecker (i)
- Linda Allen (i)
- David Loevin
- John B. Sochacki (i)
JUNO BEACH
Mayor
- Elaine K. Cotronakis
- Dave Santilli
Town Council Seat One
- Marianne Hosta (i)
- Scott Shaw
Town Council Seat Three
- Max Fraser
- Eddie Gottschalk
JUPITER INLET
Colony Commission Seat 4
- Anna P. Nemes
- Sharon Seagren (i)
LAKE PARK
Mayor
- Kelly McNamara “Steele”
- Roger Michaud (i)
- Rafael “Ralph” Moscoso
LAKE WORTH BEACH
Question No. 1: Certification of Election Results
- The City utilizes the County Canvassing Board and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections certifies election results canvassed by the County Canvassing Board. Shall the City of Lake Worth Beach amend its Charter at Article III, Section 2 to reflect that the election results are certified by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections? Yes/No
Question No. 2: City-property East of A1A
- In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City’s maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-property East of A1A to be leased for up to 99 years for purposes other than lodging and residential uses? Yes/No
Question No. 3: City parks and City-property downtown and West of A1A to the Lagoon
- In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City’s maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 4 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-owned property West of A1A that is restricted in the Charter to be leased for up to 99 years? Yes/No
Question No. 4: Filling a Vacancy in the Office of City Manager
- Shall Article IV, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to require the process for filling a permanent vacancy in the Office of City Manager be started within 90 days of the vacancy and continue in good faith until the Office of City Manager is filled? Yes/No
Question No. 5: City Police and Fire Departments
- In recognizing that the City no longer has a City Police or Fire Department and to eliminate any confusion, shall Article IV, Section 10 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter (Police and Fire Departments) be repealed? Yes/No
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES
Town Council, Seat One
- Steven Hoffman
- Joe Stephens
- Robert Sullivan
Town Council Seat Five
- Todd McLendon
- Manish Sood
Question No. 1: Removal of Charter Officers from Office
- The present Charter provides for charter officers to be removed from office only by a super majority vote of the full Town Council. The Town Council has proposed that charter officers be able to be removed from office by a majority vote of the full Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted? Yes/No
Question No. 2: Town Attorney’s Review of Contracts
- The present Charter requires the Town Attorney to review all contracts, bonds and other instruments and that no contract with the town shall take effect until the attorney has endorsed the document. This provision can be costly and burdensome. The Town Council has proposed the attorney’s required review of contracts be defined and potentially limited by ordinance or resolution approved by Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted? Yes/No
PALM BEACH
Town Council, Group One
- John David Corey
- Lewis “Lew” S.W. Crampton (i)
Palm Beach Gardens
City Council, Group 3
- Heather Deitchman
- David J. Levy
- Rachelle Litt
City Council, Group 5
- Dana Middleton (i)
- Damien Murray
PALM BEACH SHORES
Town Commissioner (vote for up to three):
- Paul Bailey
- Anastasia S. Karloutsos
- Tony Lembo
- Steven Smith (i)
ROYAL PALM BEACH
Village Council, Group 1
- Adam Miller (i)
- Selena S. Samios
SOUTH PALM BEACH
Mayor
- Bernice “Bonnie” Fischer (i)
- Rafael Pineiro
Town Council (vote for up to three):
- Francesca Attardi
- Sandra Beckett (i)
- Monte Berendes (i)
- Adrian J. Burcet
- Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson (i)
WELLINGTON
Council Member, Seat 2
- Johnny H. Meier
- Elizabeth Pandich
- Tatiana Diez Yaques
Council Member, Seat 3
- Lauren Brody
- Stephen Levin
- Paulo Santana (withdrew his candidacy from the race)
- Joshua “Josh” Zillmer
Referendum Question No. 1: Qualifying for Office
- BALLOT SUMMARY: To facilitate timely preparation, printing and testing of ballots, the Supervisor of Elections has required that municipalities now submit their candidates for election at least 95 days prior to said election. To accommodate this, a Charter amendment establishing Wellington’s official qualifying period to run for the Village Council as a two week period in November, rather than in January, is required.
- BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the qualifying period for Village elective offices be in November? Yes/No
Referendum Question No. 2: Village Canvassing Board
- BALLOT SUMMARY: In multiple past municipal elections, the Supervisor of Elections has requested that Wellington designate the county canvassing board to canvass its elections, eliminating the need for Wellington to convene its own separate canvassing board. The proposed amendment eliminates redundancy and designates the county canvassing board to canvass Wellington elections.
- BALLOT QUESTION: Shall the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board be designated to canvass Wellington elections? Yes/No
WEST PALM BEACH
Commission District 1
- Martina Tate Walker
- Cathleen Ward (i)
Commission District 3
- Christy Fox (i)
- Roger Lee Jackson III
