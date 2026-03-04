Farm bill, stripped of food libel language, is headed to the governor

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services package, amended and defended, is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House passed it, 94-10, Tuesday; the Senate approved it unanimously last month.

The 10 votes in opposition were all Democrats.

Following an involved committee path in each chamber, the most controversial provision, regarding food libel, was amended out. It would have created a legal cause of action for agriculture producers against people criticizing their products or practices. One commonly cited example involves criticism of sugar growers that burn off their fields ahead of harvest, sending smoke through neighboring communities.

That left a land conservation provision to cause consternation. That language would allow state land designated for conservation to be reviewed by a state council to determine suitability for commercial agriculture. If it’s found suitable, the land could be sold by the government.

The land would have to be under an easement stipulating that it will not be otherwise developed and the bill excludes state parks, state forests, and land covered by the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Democrat from St. Petersburg, was concerned the bill lacks guardrails to preserve the conservation purposes of some conservation lands.

“Floridians, when we have a purchase of land, and those dating back decades before, there were specific reasons why those lands were purchased. We want to ensure that we are making good on the promises for Floridians, that those conservation lands stay in conservation,” Cross said.

Rep. Danny Alvarez, a Republican from Hillsborough County, was the House sponsor of the bill.

“I want everyone to understand one thing. The original people who conserved the state of Florida was [sic] your farmer and your rancher. Nobody loves and protects the state of Florida greater than the people that lives depend on it, the people that produce their livelihood from it, and today we put that into statute,” Alvarez said.

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, a Democrat from Homestead, spoke in support of the bill, to validate the importance of agriculture and a strong domestic food supply.

“Together, we’re strengthening the backbone of Florida’s economy and ensuring our state remains a place where freedom, family, and farmers can thrive,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a news release following the House vote.

Among provisions in the bill:

Preempting local governments from outlawing gas-powered landscaping equipment like leaf blowers or lawn mowers.

Creating a state law limiting door-to-door sales. Floridians would be able to post signs to keep their front doors free from solicitation.

People seeking commercial driver’s licenses would be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor under the bill if they receive “unauthorized assistance” on the part of the test that assesses ability to read and understand highway signs.

Creating suspended vendor list penalties for contractors who fail to pay subcontractors or suppliers.

Making it illegal to sell or posses signal jamming devices, often used to block law enforcement communications.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.