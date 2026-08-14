Nearly 1.5 million Floridians have voted in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections

As of 2 p.m. Friday, more than 1.47 million Floridians had cast ballots, either at an early voting location or by mail, for the primary elections.

More than 950,000 vote-by-mail ballots were yet to be returned, a decrease of about 50,000 the same hour Thursday.

Of the 1.47 million votes cast, 665,003 were from Republican voters. In comparison, 611,882 votes were cast by registered Democrats. Another 172,268 were cast by no party affiliation voters.

Among outstanding vote-by-mail ballots, Democrats had about 100,000 more, 401,250, to the Republicans’ 302,317.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Miami-Dade and Pinellas counties each had more than 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots not yet returned. Palm Beach and Hillsborough had the next highest number of outstanding vote-by-mail ballots with 71,695 and 69,563, respectively.

As of July 31, there were 13.49 million registered voters in Florida. That means as of 2 p.m. Friday, about 10.5% of them had cast a vote. According to the state, in the 2022 primary election 26% of voters turned out.

That’s significantly lower than presidential cycles, for example, when in 2024 nearly 79% of registered voters turned out.

Voting ends Tuesday and polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Early voting ends in some counties Saturday. In other counties, it ends Sunday. Check a county’s supervisor of elections’ website for specific information.

READ MORE: As voters cast ballots, advocates push to open the state’s closed primary system

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.