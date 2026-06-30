LWV Palm Beach County launches nonpartisan 'Every Vote Counts!' campaign ahead '26 Elections

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County has announced the launch of a major new initiative aimed at maximizing voter participation and awareness across the region for the 2026 election.

“In preparation for this year’s upcoming primary and general elections, the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is launching Every Vote Counts!, a comprehensive nonpartisan campaign of voter registration, education, and candidate engagement,” the organization said Monday in a statement.

The initiative is designed as an “informative multi-platform outreach” to ensure citizens are fully prepared for the statewide primary on Aug. 18 and the national general election on Nov. 3. Organizers said that the outreach is targeted at all eligible voters throughout the county, "including first-time voters."

According to the League, the core components of the campaign include voter registration and education events, VOTE411 Voters’ Guides, a free Election Expo, Meet the Candidate Forums, Hot Topic Luncheons, and helpful informational handcards.

As part of the effort, the League plans to meet voters where they are by hosting “a series of pre-announced, easy-to-access voter registration and education events throughout Palm Beach County — at schools, churches, diverse community activities, senior citizen facilities, and other popular public locations.”

Residents can view the full schedule of events online.

The League will also release VOTE411 Voters’ Guides, described as “informative, easy-to-read guides to competitive political campaigns and ballot issues.”

The printed versions will be distributed in select editions of The Palm Beach Post and made available at numerous public libraries. The online version is scheduled to go live on July 10.

The campaign will be featuring a free, public Election Expo on Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach State College Gymnasium in Lake Worth. The League calls the expo “a nonpartisan, public, voter engagement event where voters can get clear, direct information about the various candidates and issues on the ballot.”

Invitations to candidates will be sent out on July 13, and the event includes a list of presenting partners, including the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Palm Beach State College, and Florida Power & Light Company, among others.

The League will be hosting several forums where citizens can “meet and hear from candidates running in a variety of local races, including school board judicial, municipal, state, and national offices.”