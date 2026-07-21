Tropical Storm Bertha produces dangerous surf, rip currents along Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Bertha made its closest approach to the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday, with its most significant impacts being dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along area beaches.

While the storm was expected to make landfall Wednesday near the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans, outer rain bands occasionally produced squally weather across portions of the Gulf Coast.

Satellite imagery showed dry air wrapping into the northern side of Bertha's circulation, limiting the storm's ability to organize and significantly reducing expected rainfall totals across much of the Florida Panhandle.

Satellite presentation of Tropical Storm Bertha on July 21, 2026.

Even so, forecast models continued to indicate widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches over the next five days, although most of that precipitation appears to be from a frontal boundary later in the week and into the weekend and not directly associated with Bertha.

Any passing rainbands could produce wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph, especially along the coast.

The persistent onshore winds are also helping to generate rough surf and dangerous swimming conditions that are expected to persist through the week.

1 of 3 — berth2.jpg Expected rainfall over the next 5 days. 2 of 3 — bertha.jpg Maximum wind gusts along the Florida Panhandle. 3 of 3 — Snip20260720_7.png

Several beaches from Alabama through the Florida Panhandle were flying double red flags Tuesday, warning residents and visitors to stay out of the water.

In addition to the Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings that were effect for coastal waters, National Weather Service meteorologists issued High Surf Warnings for beaches from Pensacola eastward to Panama City.

Waves were expected to briefly reach at least 10 feet with minor coastal flooding possible around times of high tide.

Unlike with hurricanes, when impacts are often more uniform, weaker tropical systems can still produce dangerous conditions that can catch people off guard.

Despite Bertha's westward movement and its expected landfall in Louisiana, hazardous beach conditions are expected to continue across the Florida Panhandle through the remainder of the week.

Lifeguards always urge beachgoers to pay close attention to the flag warning system before entering the water.

A green flag generally indicates calm surf conditions, while a yellow flag signals moderate surf conditions and advises swimmers to use caution. A single red flag indicates dangerous surf conditions, while a double red flag means the water is closed to the public.

According to NOAA, rip currents are among the cause of the most weather-related fatalities in the state.

Nearly two dozen surf-related fatalities occur in Florida every year, with many involving visitors who are unfamiliar with local beach conditions.