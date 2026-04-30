Woman arrested for fatal crash, involving Palm Beach County deputies

A woman was arrested on Thursday in connection to the fatal crash that killed three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies.

Corrine Blue was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of Corporal Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Blue was driving in an “unsafe manner” where the posted speed limit was 55 miles per hour. That’s when investigators say she struck the deputies who were stopped along State Road 80 with their motorcycles.

This case is being prosecuted by the Traffic Homicide Unit of the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

READ MORE: ACLU: Hispanic drivers twice as likely to be arrested by Florida troopers than white drivers

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