Miami to break ground on new $900,000 dog park in Silver Bluff

Residents of Miami’s sleepy Silver Bluff area will soon be treated to a new neighborhood dog park to the tune of an estimated $926,000 from the Miami Forever Bond.

The existing space is currently a 5,000 square foot vacant lot, which the city plans to improve with a 6-foot fence, water fountains and dog waste stations.

The city of Miami will break ground for the new park at 2201 SW 26th St. on Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. Residents can provide feedback on the project on the city’s website.

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