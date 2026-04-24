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Miami to break ground on new $900,000 dog park in Silver Bluff

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
A diagram of a newly constructed dog park surrounded by photos of dogs at play
City of Miami Office of Capital Improvements
Renderings for the planned Silver Bluff Dog Park project

Residents of Miami’s sleepy Silver Bluff area will soon be treated to a new neighborhood dog park to the tune of an estimated $926,000 from the Miami Forever Bond.

The existing space is currently a 5,000 square foot vacant lot, which the city plans to improve with a 6-foot fence, water fountains and dog waste stations.

The city of Miami will break ground for the new park at 2201 SW 26th St. on Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. Residents can provide feedback on the project on the city’s website.

READ MORE: Some Miami residents skeptical of $450 million bond for police and fire departments

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
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