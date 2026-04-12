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End of an Era: 23-Story Mandarin Oriental Miami on Brickell Key to be imploded Sunday

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published April 12, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
1 of 6  — DJI_0016 x High Noon.jpg
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
2 of 6  — DJI_0007.tif
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
3 of 6  — The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami_UPWARD HERO (1).jpeg
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
4 of 6  — Brickell Key_Aerial 600x300.jpg
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
5 of 6  — The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami_POOL.jpeg
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
6 of 6  — The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami_UPWARD HERO.jpeg
The former Mandarin Oriental Miami—a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of the private island for over 25 years—will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The planned implosion will make way for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a two-tower ultra-luxury hotel and residential development scheduled for completion in 2030.
Courtesy / Swire Properties, Inc.

The former Mandarin Oriental Miami — a landmark that has anchored the southern tip of Brickell Key for more than 25 years —will be reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday morning.

The controlled demolition of the 23-story hotel and its adjacent parking structure is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be the the largest implosion Miami has seen in over a decade.

Miami police said the Brickell Key Bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from 7:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It is expected to be reopened by 1:30 p.m.

“The Mandarin Oriental’s implosion marks a major milestone in the redevelopment of the area and paves the way for the next era of Brickell Key,” Swire Properties, Inc., officials said in a statement.

Miami-based Swire Properties, Inc., is a leading developer of urban office, hotel, and condominium properties in South Florida. The firm

The dust from the implosion will literally clear the path for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, a massive two-tower ultra-luxury development. The ambitious project, designed by global architecture firm KPF, is scheduled for completion in 2030.

The developer described the move as a transition into a "next-generation" era of hospitality and residential living.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
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