Most speeding offenses in Miami-Dade flagged by privately-owned camera system, reports Miami Herald

If you’re speeding in school zones in Miami-Dade County, it’s becoming less likely you’ll get a ticket from a police officer. Chances are you’ll be flagged by a street camera monitoring speeding in school zones.

Of the more than 76,000 speeding tickets that went out between January and March, 68% were made by a privately-owned camera system, according to the Miami Herald.

Police officers levied fewer than 25,000 fines.

The cameras are set up on streets outside schools. They monitor and flag drivers all day, not solely during school pick-up and drop-off hours.

Florida law says the speed cameras can issue tickets if a driver is going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. When a school zone is active, the speed limit is 15 mph, so driving at 25 mph will land the driver a fine. Outside of that time span, the measure for the ticket is zooming 10 mph over the posted speed limit sign.

The company running the camera system keeps a slice of the $100 of ticket revenue. The rest goes to local and state governments.

READ MORE: School bus camera program became a bungled mess in Miami-Dade. It’s coming to Duval next

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

