The future of Broward's trash will be put to a vote

Broward County municipalities are set to face a critical vote concerning the future of the county's trash disposal in the coming months.

Broward only recycles 38% of its trash. That’s well below the state’s 75% goal. Plus, the county produces roughly five million tons of trash each year.



So the county created a Solid Waste Authority in 2023 to modernize the way the county disposes its waste.



That group is made up of 28 municipalities and includes the county and the school board, that have been working since then to create a master plan for trash disposal.



That plan has finally come to fruition. The SWA approved its masterplan last month, setting off a 120-day deadline for its member cities to approve its adoption and put it into action.



Eighty percent of the SWA’s members must vote yes for the masterplan to move forward.

READ MORE: As Miami-Dade drags its feet on trash troubles, other areas smell the stench

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