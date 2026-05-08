Boynton Beach bans corporations buying, reselling cemetery land

Commissioners in Boynton Beach voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve revisions to the city code to prevent the private resale of plots at two historic public cemeteries.

Officials said this is in response to private entities, which had bought land at the Memorial Park and Sara Sims Cemetery, split it into smaller parcels and resold them at inflated prices for profit.

City Commissioner Aimee Kelley, who supports banning third-party resales, called the ordeal "frustrating."

"We can’t just go on trust that people are doing the right thing with these plots," Kelly said.

Transfers are now restricted to immediate family. Owners must sell lots back to the city at 80% of the original price.

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