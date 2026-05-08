A new Florida law will drop permits for low-cost home projects

Legislation waiving building permits on single-family residential projects valued under $7,500 was one of five bills Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Wednesday night.

"A local government that issues building permits shall exempt an owner of a single-family dwelling or the owner's contractor from the requirement to obtain a building permit to perform any work valued at less than $7,500 on the owner's property," the bill states.

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The measure (HB 803) also limits local government officials from inspecting the work, allows certain out-of-state licensed building officials to work for one year after a declared state of emergency, and provides an exemption from building permits for certain temporary residential hurricane or flood protection walls.

A staff analysis of the bill, which both chambers unanimously approved, states projects may not be divided to evade permitting requirements. But local governments can still require a permit for any electrical, plumbing, mechanical, gas, or structural work regardless of the appraised value.

The changes become law on July 1.

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