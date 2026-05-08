Floridians' high energy bills will continue to rise due to reliance on natural gas, report says

If you think your electric bill is high now, a new report says it's gonna increase a lot more over the next decade because of Florida's reliance on natural gas.

Florida's electricity sector uses natural gas to produce about three-quarters of its energy, and customers cover the cost of that fuel for their utility companies.

"Florida households will see another $21 billion on their electric bills over the next 10 years just from rising natural gas prices alone," said David Cranston, the Florida Energy Policy Manager at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund.

Florida electric utilities initially said they were going to decrease their use of natural gas by 18% in the next decade, but their updated plans now show an increase of 2%, instead.

The organization's report said the projected growth of global exports of liquefied natural gas will cause bills to rise even more.

"That number jumps by another 18 and a half billion dollars," he said.

As it is, Tampa Electric customers are paying $980 more annually than they did in 2020 — $747 more for Duke Energy customers, and $511 more for Florida Power & Light customers, according to Food & Water Watch.

EDF also broke down the monthly increases to your bill over 10 years: add $4.10 solely based on rising gas prices, then another $12 from competing with liquid natural gas exports.

"So almost quadrupling the size of the increase itself," Cranston said, adding that the "export effect" will drive up the total fuel cost portion of your electric bill by almost 50%.

He said the best way to keep energy affordable is to diversify sources, like doubling down on solar.



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