Miami’s rising cost of living is changing the student experience

As the costs of housing, food, and transportation continue to rise in Miami, many Florida International University students say that managing their education while covering everyday expenses is becoming increasingly challenging.

Miami has always been known as an expensive city, but in the past few years the cost of living has increased at a pace that many college students struggle to keep up with. Higher rent prices, more expensive groceries and transportation costs are forcing students to rethink several aspects of their daily lives. Many now have to reconsider where they live, how they commute to campus and even how many hours they need to work while studying.

For many FIU students, financial pressure is becoming a significant part of the college experience.

Housing is one of the biggest concerns. According to housing market data from Zillow, average rent prices in the Miami metropolitan area have increased dramatically over the last several years.

What once cost around $1,600 per month for an apartment in 2019 has now risen to well over $2,500 in many parts of the city.

Although Miami’s rapid population growth and housing demand have contributed to these increases, the higher prices have made it much more difficult for students to live close to campus.

This line chart shows the change in average monthly rent prices in the Miami metropolitan area between 2019 and 2024. The horizontal axis represents the year, while the vertical axis represents the average monthly rent in U.S. dollars. The data was obtained from Zillow’s Observed Rent Index.

Neighborhoods close to FIU, such as Sweetwater, Doral and Kendall, have also experienced rising rent prices. Because of this, many students now rely on roommates to split housing costs. Others choose to live farther away from campus in areas where rent is slightly cheaper, even if that means longer commuting times.

Rent prices also vary widely depending on the neighborhood. Areas closer to downtown Miami and the main business districts tend to have the highest housing costs, while neighborhoods located farther from the urban center may offer somewhat lower rental prices.

This bar chart compares the average monthly rent prices across several Miami neighborhoods. Each bar represents a different neighborhood, and the height of the bar indicates the average monthly rent price in U.S. dollars. The data was compiled using housing market reports from RentCafe.

“Rent prices near FIU have increased a lot recently,” said Augusto Bittencourt, an FIU student who lives close to campus. “When I moved into my apartment in August 2024, I was paying around $1,000 in rent. Now it’s closer to $1,400.”

Bittencourt explained that residential buildings popular among FIU students, such as The One at University City, Terra Azul Apartments, and Lapis Apartments, have become significantly more expensive as demand for housing near the university continues to grow.

Because of these increases, some students have had to work more hours while also managing a full academic schedule. For many, this creates a difficult balance between maintaining financial stability and focusing on their studies.

Housing, however, is not the only expense students must manage. Transportation, groceries and personal expenses also play an important role in the overall cost of living.

Students who commute by car must consider expenses such as gas, insurance and parking. Others rely on public transportation, including Miami-Dade Transit’s Metrobus or Metrorail systems. While these options may be more affordable, they can add significant travel time to students’ daily routines.

Groceries and basic necessities have also become more expensive. Inflation across the United States has increased food prices, and Miami residents are experiencing these changes as well. Recent reporting from the Miami Herald and NBC Miami highlights how rising food costs have become a concern across South Florida, including for college students managing limited monthly budgets.

To better understand how students manage these financial pressures, a small survey was conducted among FIU students living in Sweetwater and nearby neighborhoods.

This pie chart shows how FIU students living near campus distribute their average monthly expenses. Each section represents a category of spending, and the size of each section reflects the proportion of total monthly expenses reported by surveyed students.

Because of these rising costs, many students are adjusting their spending habits. Some choose to cook more meals at home instead of eating out, while others reduce spending on entertainment or take on additional part-time jobs.

For students who are already balancing coursework, internships, and extracurricular activities, these financial pressures can make the college experience more stressful.

Despite these challenges, many FIU students remain committed to completing their degrees and building their future careers. However, the rising cost of living in Miami continues to shape how students experience college life, influencing where they live, how they commute, and how they manage their finances.

The story was originally published by Caplin News, a publication of FIU's Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, as part of an editorial content partnership with the WLRN newsroom.