Miami-Dade to shift $6 million from World Cup project to violence prevention, small businesses

When major sporting events come to town, they often partner with local governments to create a "legacy project" for the local community — like a new athletic field at Miami Beach Senior High School, courtesy of Superbowl LIV in 2019.

The FIFA World Cup Host Committee was meant to do the same, but a recent vote by Miami-Dade County Commissioners has shifted that money away from a single project in favor of countywide benefits.

Last January, the county commission voted to fund a World Cup legacy project in Miami-Dade District 1, which includes the Hard Rock Stadium where the games will be held. The county committed $3 million for the project, with the expectation of an additional $3 million match from the host committee.

In a last-minute motion — not on the agenda for the commission's May 5, 2026 meeting — Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, who represents District 1, requested the county redirect those funds from the World Cup project back to the 13 commission offices for anti-gun violence initiatives and mom-and-pop businesses.

The motion, which the commission recently approved, also directs the county administration to negotiate a grant agreement with the host committee to shift the match dollars to the local initiatives as well.

Courtesy of Doug Hanks / via X A last-minute motion from Commissioner Oliver Gilbert to reallocate funds meant for a FIFA World Cup Cup legacy project

Neither Gilbert nor World Cup Host Committee officials responded to WLRN's request for comment.

From the dais on Tuesday, Gilbert said the move came out of a concern for shoring up the county's budget, which has suffered shortfalls owing to new independent county offices like the Miami-Dade Sheriff's office.

" I think that based on where we are fiscally as a county, I think it's probably more appropriate for us to actually use the legacy dollars to plug some of the holes that we have for, like, Safe Summers and the mom-and-pop grants," he said.

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Exact details on the legacy project had not been proposed. Tax dollars from residents throughout Miami-Dade would have gone to the project slated for one district, whereas now the earmarked funds will be split between the districts equally.

" Thank you so much for the influx of dollars into our districts," Commissioner Keon Hardemon said Tuesday.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said the county should seek to recapture more funds from the FIFA Host Committee after the games are over in July and reinvest those dollars in the community.

The U.S. government issued a $625 million grant to local host committees through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for security costs. The host committee in Miami was allocated more than $70 million from that federal grant.