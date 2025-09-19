Miami-Dade Commissioners scrap planned fare increases for public transit

In a marathon budget meeting Thursday night, Miami-Dade County Commissioners eliminated a proposed 50-cent increase on bus and train fares.

Officials also scrapped a planned increase to fares for Special Transportation Services, primarily used by residents with disabilities and the elderly.

The money used to offset the fare increases came from a fund for transportation projects and from 1 and a half million unspent dollars returned to the county from the tax collector’s office.

Republican Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced he would return the money during the meeting.

"It is my hope that this extra money will be used to provide relief to our elderly population, so our more vulnerable residents and seniors and people with disabilities have more affordable transportation."

Transportation advocates celebrated the decision but warned it means less money for infrastructure projects.

