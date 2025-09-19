© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami-Dade Commissioners scrap planned fare increases for public transit

WLRN Public Media | By Daniel Rivero
Published September 19, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
A Metrorail train arrives to the Douglas Road station
Matias J. Ocner
/
The Miami Herald
A Metrorail train arrives to the Douglas Road station on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Miami.

In a marathon budget meeting Thursday night, Miami-Dade County Commissioners eliminated a proposed 50-cent increase on bus and train fares.

Officials also scrapped a planned increase to fares for Special Transportation Services, primarily used by residents with disabilities and the elderly.

The money used to offset the fare increases came from a fund for transportation projects and from 1 and a half million unspent dollars returned to the county from the tax collector’s office.

READ MORE: Transit riders group sounds alarm on proposed Miami-Dade fare increases

Republican Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced he would return the money during the meeting.

"It is my hope that this extra money will be used to provide relief to our elderly population, so our more vulnerable residents and seniors and people with disabilities have more affordable transportation."

Transportation advocates celebrated the decision but warned it means less money for infrastructure projects.
Tags
Government & Politics Local NewsMiami-Dade Countytransit
Daniel Rivero
Daniel Rivero is part of WLRN's new investigative reporting team. Before joining WLRN, he was an investigative reporter and producer on the television series "The Naked Truth," and a digital reporter for Fusion. He can be reached at drivero@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Daniel Rivero
More On This Topic