Florida legislator proposes bill to place 'common-sense guardrails' for AI chatbots

State House Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) is proposing legislation that would protect minors from the potential psychological risks of AI companion apps.

The proposed bill, HB 659 - Interactions with Artificial Intelligence, seeks to establish a framework of accountability for tech companies that market AI companions to children and teenagers.

More than 70% of teens have used AI companions and half use them regularly, according to a recent study from Common Sense Media, a group that studies and advocates for using screens and digital media sensibly.

Courtesy / Fresh Take State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Coconut Creek

Under the bill, AI operators would be required to put in place evidence-based protocols to detect suicidal ideation. If a user expresses thoughts of self-harm, the AI must respond by directing them to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The bill mandates that companies submit annual reports to the Florida Department of Legal Affairs. The reports must include the frequency with which chatbots direct users to crisis services and provide transparency regarding their internal safety systems.

Hunschofsky said she is especially concerned over the "deep emotional bonds" young people are forming with these AI programs.

“Increasingly, we are seeing heartbreaking cases where young people form deep emotional bonds with AI companions that end up pushing them further toward self-harm,” she said. “These companion chatbots blur the lines to the point that people can’t tell the difference between a human and AI.”

The legislation comes at a time of rapid technological advancement, where legislatures around the country, along with lawmakers in Washington, are seeking to keep pace with the Silicon Valley rollout of new products.

One company, Character.AI announced in October it is banning minors from using its chatbots amid the growing concerns about the effects of artificial intelligence conversations on children. The company is facing several lawsuits over child safety, including by the mother of a Florida teenager who says the company’s chatbots pushed her teenage son to kill himself.

With AI technology advancing at a rapid pace, Hunschofsky said "we have to ensure that safeguards are in place for our youth.”

“This bill is about protecting our children by making sure there are clear warnings, strong safeguards, and real accountability for the companies that put these companion chatbots on the market," she said.

