Miami-Dade Mayor announces no gas tax hike as residents demand more arts funding

Miami-Dade County’s first budget meeting of 2025 began with major announcements from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava walking back several of her proposals that saw backlash from county leaders and community members.

“The voices of our residents shaped this process, and you guided us to where we are today. We heard you loud and clear that you wanted us to continue supporting arts and culture, community organizations, parks and more,” Levine Cava said from the dais Thursday.

She announced the end of her proposal to charge parking fees at county parks; no increase in the county’s gas tax; and the restoration of the county’s pledge to pay for air rescue services, rather than those services being paid for by the Miami-Dade fire district.

Levine Cava said the changes to her proposals will be funded by using carryover funds from the new constitutional offices and dipping into reserves.

The county is still facing a more than $300 million deficit owing to the need to fund the new independent offices of the Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Clerk and Comptroller and Supervisor of Elections.

This year also marks the end of pandemic-era federal grant funding, as well as numerous cuts to local programs from the state and federal government.

“Expenses have grown, but revenue hasn't kept up, especially due to cuts in federal and state funding. So the reality is that we had to present a balanced budget as we are legally required to do so,” Levine Cava said.

Douglas Hanks / Miami Herald Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz speaks at a recent press conference.

To deal with the deficit, the mayor’s administration has consolidated departments and proposed funding cuts to several nonprofit Community-Based Organizations that receive county dollars.

“While I know it’s not a perfect budget and we will continue working through it, it has come a long way from its initial version,” said Anthony Rodriguez, chair of the Miami-Dade County Commission. “I believe that our responsibility as taxpayers is to ensure residents receive the services they need while keeping taxes low.

Members of the public criticized the county for potentially cutting programs they deem essential while Miami-Dade offers more than $40 million in services and subsidies to the FIFA World Cup , and bumps the Sheriff’s Department budget above $1 billion.

A parade of residents and nonprofit leaders flooded the commission chambers Thursday evening to speak for more than four hours during public comment. They called on commissioners to restore funding to organizations that provide immigration assistance, transportation for disabled people and legal assistance for people facing eviction, to name a few.

“More than ever, people are at the brink of eviction and truly need legal assistance. Reducing the capacity for the program would put them at risk of not being able to get help at a truly crucial time,” said Maria Llorens, policy and research director for the nonprofit Miami Workers Center.

Members of her organization spoke out about the proposed budget slashing funding for the county’s Eviction Diversion Project in half from $2 million to $1 million. The project matches people facing eviction with legal experts who can help them navigate court battles and avoid being put on the street.

Joshua Ceballos / WLRN Community advocates packed Miami-Dade County Government Center to speak at the first budget hearing and call for renewed funding to nonprofit services.

In April, Levine Cava pledged to expand funding for the program to $3 million, before walking that back come budget season.

Dozens of residents spoke out about cuts to arts and culture funding, and threats to the county’s independent Department of Cultural Affairs . Among them: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz , who wrote the play: “Anna in the Tropics.”

“Today in a climate that seeks to silence books and censor history, the arts are not a luxury, they are a necessity," Cruz said. "To cut funding from culture is not a budget decision, it is an act of erasing memory."

Courtesy of City Theatre Actress Jannelys Santos gets ready to play Rhonda Sanchez, who hosted the Summer Shorts Festival this year.

Levine Cava announced recently that carryover funds would allow for the partial restoration of arts funding in the 2025-2026 budget, but only temporarily. Advocate groups called for a full restoration of funding, and for commissioners to come up with a permanent solution to sustain cultural programming, like an arts and culture trust fund created in other municipalities .

Transit advocates urged county leaders not to raise fares for public transit on county buses and Metrorail by 50 cents per ride. Levine Cava proposed raising funds for the first time in more than a decade to avoid a reduction in service. Transit advocates have said that increase could amount to more than $300 per year for a daily transit user who cannot afford a car.

The mayor’s initial proposal also called for the end of the taxpayer-funded MetroConnect — an on-demand ride service meant to take people the last mile from transit stops to their destinations.

Mercedes Cabrera, who is disabled, said she relies on MetroConnect for regular transportation because of their limited movement ability.

“My mobility and freedom to go about and live my life and have fun and get medical attention and access to food would be significantly limited without MetroConnect,” Cabrera told WLRN.

Levine Cava announced that her administration would look for ways to maintain MetroConnect service.

County commissioners will debate and amend the budget through September.

Thursday night's public hearing was the first of two scheduled. The next one will be held Thursday, September 18.

The hearings are held at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, 22nd Floor, Miami, FL 33128.