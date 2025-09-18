South Florida activist group wants Miami-Dade to divest its $151 million Israeli bonds

A South Florida activist group said Thursday they want Miami-Dade County to stop buying Israeli bonds to protest the country’s continuing military offensive operations in Gaza.

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace South FL also released a poll they commissioned that shows most residents — about 63% — are unaware of the county’s investment with Israeli bonds.

They say the county has about roughly $151 million in total bond investments in the Israeli government, $25 million of which mature on Nov. 1.

The activists say the money should instead be rerouted into the community at a time when the county is facing a steep budget shortfall. They also say global credit agencies have given Israeli bonds lower ratings and a negative outlook.

“Miami has become a playground for the rich and a graveyard for the poor,” said Armen Henderson, the Executive Director of Dade County Street Response. “And investments in Israel's economy of genocide at this critical time sends a clear message, the lives of the people that you represent do not matter.”

The activists demanded a county commitment to redirect the county’s investments when they mature, end all investments in any foreign government, and create a “public input process for county investments.”

The appeal comes the same day commissioners are scheduled to discuss a $13 billion county budget proposal. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. Earlier this month, several people told commissioners at a county budget hearing that they should stop renewing investments with Israel.

The war in Gaza began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others. Forty-eight hostages, fewer than half believed to be alive, remain in Gaza. The Palestinian death toll this week surpassed 65,000, local health officials told The Associated Press.

This week, a team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council concluded in a report that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. It called on the international community to end the genocide and act to punish those responsible for it.

Israel has adamantly rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic “blood libel,” and its Foreign Ministry issued an angry response that it “categorically rejects this distorted and false [UN] report.”

Nearly two years ago, following the Hamas militants attack, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the county had boosted its investment in Israeli bonds by $25 million, bringing the then total investment to $76 million.

“I am proud to make this additional investment in Israel bonds, as we send a clear message that Miami-Dade stands together with Israel and all nations that champion democracy,” the mayor said in a statement at the time.

The county commission also approved a resolution at the time in support of Israel and condemning the war launched by Hamas. The U.S. State Department has declared Hamas a terrorist organization.

The national group, Jewish Voice for Peace , has for years been calling on local governments, state governments, unions, pension funds, universities, and other institutions to divest from Israel bonds. https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/resource/break-the-bonds-divest/

The Associated Press contributed to this story.