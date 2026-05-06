Congressman Moskowitz pivots to FL-25 seat after DeSantis shuffles redistricting map

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D- Parkland) is the incumbent for Florida's 23rd congressional district, which covers most of northern Broward and parts of Boca Raton. But after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new congressional maps into law this week, FL-23 moved about 20 miles north to Palm Beach County.

So, Moskowitz is pivoting to the newly created 25th congressional district.

A spokesman for the congressman told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Moskwotiz “intends to run where the majority of his constituents reside, which under the new configuration would be Congressional District 25.”

READ MORE: 'Chaos' in South Florida as candidates grapple with redistricting efforts

FL-25 stretches along the coast from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade County, Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

Moskowitz will have some familiar company in his new district. Three of his Republican challengers for the 23rd district are also joining the race in newly drawn district — an area President Donald Trump won by 9 points in 2024.

Those GOP opponents include Joe Kaufman, who lost the 2024 election in FL-23 as the Republican nominee, George Moraitis, a former state representative, and Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton.

Moskowitz's Democratic primary opponent, Oliver Larkin, said he is "refraining from committing to any of these new districts" until a judge addresses the legal challenges to the DeSantis drawn maps.

“We think these maps are illegal,” he said speaking at a town hall his campaign organized on Monday night in Coral Springs.

“It is far too close to the election to be changing where not just our campaign but republican and democratic candidates across state have been campaigning, he said during the town hall. "You deserve to know who is running to represent you and what these maps are attempting to do is make you feel powerless, make you feel confused, make you feel ... your will cannot be expressed at the ballot box."