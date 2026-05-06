Florida approves new US history course for college credit

The Florida Department of Education on Tuesday unveiled a new high school U.S. history course eligible for college credit, designed as an alternative to the existing Advanced Placement course.

The Florida Advanced Courses and Tests (FACT) U.S. history course will be available to students in districts that apply to offer the course through a pilot program as soon as this fall. Districts have until May 18 to sign up for the new pilot program. The statewide implementation of the new course is slated for 2027-2028 school year.

"The FACT U.S. history framework underscores our commitment to instruction grounded in the full scope of our nation's history, while ensuring materials are free from ideological bias or indoctrination," Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said in a released statement.

DOE did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The course framework recommends using Wilfred M. McClay's "Land of Hope: An Invitation to the American Story," as the textbook.

McClay is currently the Victor Davis Hanson chair in classical history and western civilization at Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian college that promotes a "classical" approach to education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has clashed with the College Board, the company that oversees the AP program and tests, over its alleged inclusion of critical race theory in its courses.

In 2023, AP Psychology's teaching of gender and sexual orientation were deemed to run afoul of restrictions placed on those topics in the classroom by lawmakers. Earlier that year, the DeSantis administration also took issue with the AP African American Studies course, claiming it taught critical race theory in violation of new state laws.

DeSantis then pushed for and won legislation authorizing DOE to add advanced courses as an alternative to AP classes, in collaboration with the State University System and the Florida College System.

The College Board issued an unattributed statement defending its AP U.S. History course.

"AP U.S. History gives students the opportunity to analyze evidence, build critical thinking skills, and engage deeply with required sources like the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and Washington's Farewell Address," the statement from the company reads. "We are committed to providing access to high-quality coursework in Florida and ensuring students across the state are ready for college and career."

According to the framework for the FACT course, it was developed by faculty and scholars in each subject field who reviewed college syllabi and high school standards, but the identities of those who developed the class are unknown.

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