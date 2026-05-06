Palm Beach County Commission approves agreement renaming Palm Beach Airport after Donald Trump

The Palm Beach County Commission has narrowly approved a licensing agreement granting the Trump Organization control of the name “Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The vote Tuesday was 4-3. Although the bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis says the name change from Palm Beach International Airport will take effect on July 1, the change still needs approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The agreement says that Palm Beach County is permitted to use the airport name, including on signage and merchandising, but does not hold exclusive rights. That means the Trump Organization:

Retains the ability to use the airport name commercially elsewhere.

Can license the trademark to third parties.

Can continue producing and selling its own branded merchandise, according to intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben.

In a blog post Monday, intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben says the licensing agreement also provides that any goods sold at the airport must be through vendors pre-approved by the Trump Organization, and that it gives the Trump Organization the right to audit the airport’s books.

The agreement allows the county to use Trump’s name, image, and likeness in promotional materials tied to the airport, subject to approval by the licensor.

The Florida Legislature approved a bill in February that renamed Palm Beach International Airport after Trump. As the bill was moving through committee, DTTM Operations LLC, the New York business connected to the Trump Organization, filed trademarks for “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” and “Donald J. Trump International Airport” on Feb. 13 and “DJT” on Feb. 14.

Democrats opposed the name changeThe proposal was fiercely opposed by state Democrats at the time.

“His legacy is incomplete,” Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell said on the House floor on Feb. 17.

“Now, if we’re talking about his legacy so far, I think that we have to talk about the two impeachments. I think that we have to talk about the convictions. I think that we have to talk about the unpaid bills. I think we have to talk about the way that he’s done contractors. I think we have to talk about the way he’s done women. I think we have to talk about the way he’s done Black folks in this country and in New York before he was ever elected. I think we have to talk about the way he did President Barack Obama with all of the birther stuff.”

The renaming is expected to cost around $5.5 million. That money has already been approved in the Senate, although it isn’t final, as lawmakers still have to pass their FY 2026-27 budget.

The Legislature will convene in Tallahasee next week in a three-week special session designed to finalize a budget agreement. If approved, the money allocated to the rebranding would pay for design and production of replacement signs, equipment and uniform rebranding, consumables and promotional items, and various technical and system updates.

The airport’s code will change from “PBI” (Palm Beach International) to “DJT,” the initials of President Trump. According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the FAA was already working on changing the code back in March

‘A respect of office owed to the man’Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter cast the deciding vote Tuesday. She blasted members of the public who criticized the name change and the licensing agreement, and touted some achievements by Trump which she said made him more than worthy to become first president to have an airport named after him while still in office.

“Whether you like him or not, there’s a respect of office owed to a man who serves this country,” she said to scattered applause from the public at the end of the public hearing. She told audience members they should ask themselves what they look for in a president and then described what she said were his accomplishments in office.

“We look for safety,” she said. “We look for border security and we look for a strong military. When we look for a president, we also look for economic improvements and to make things more affordable by cutting regulations, by making us the No. 1 oil driller in the world to be able to bring down gas prices and make it more affordable for our residents.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

