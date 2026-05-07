Joe Carollo and former Miami city employees reach settlement over Bayfront Park Trust

A settlement has been reached between former Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo and two former employees of a city agency he once led.

Jose Suarez and Jose Canto served as executives of the Bayfront Park Management Trust. They claimed that Carollo retaliated against them for exposing the mismanagement of the trust’s finances and misuse of public funds.

In their lawsuit, the two claim the trust’s funds were used to pay for things under Carollo's direction without proper documentation — including boxes of prescription drugs and fuel costs for a yacht that held Carollo's holiday parties.

Carollo and the employees settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

READ MORE: 'Can’t blame me for anything anymore': Joe Carollo's near 50-year stint in Miami politics ends

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