Miami-Dade County approves $10.6M for a new homeless shelter

Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $10.6 million in funding for a new homeless shelter.

Located in Liberty City, it will be known as the navigation center. The county’s Homeless Trust says it’s expected to open in June and will provide short-term emergency housing for up to 80 people.

The project was first proposed a year and a half ago. In 2024, state lawmakers passed a law that bans public camping. Local governments must move people experiencing homelessness into shelters or risk lawsuits.

READ MORE: How a Miami health care group is meeting homeless patients where they live

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