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Miami-Dade County approves $10.6M for a new homeless shelter

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $10.6 million in funding for a new homeless shelter.

Located in Liberty City, it will be known as the navigation center. The county’s Homeless Trust says it’s expected to open in June and will provide short-term emergency housing for up to 80 people.

The project was first proposed a year and a half ago. In 2024, state lawmakers passed a law that bans public camping. Local governments must move people experiencing homelessness into shelters or risk lawsuits.

READ MORE: How a Miami health care group is meeting homeless patients where they live

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
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