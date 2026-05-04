Miami-Dade schools relaunches controversial school bus camera program

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is relaunching its controversial school bus camera program.

The program is a collaboration between the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the school district and the private company, Bus Patrol.

Cameras on the side of the buses are meant to catch drivers who ignore the bus' stop signs when students are getting on and off. It drew criticism after law-abiding drivers were ticketed.

Officials paused the program last year for review.

"Those concerns help lead to important clarification at the state level, strengthening the framework under which bus patrol now operates and ensuring greater consistency and transparency," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rose Cordero Stutz at a press conference.

The program, which launched last week, has a 14-day warning period. The program will begin issuing $225 fines on May 18.

READ MORE: School bus camera program became a bungled mess in Miami-Dade. It’s coming to Duval next

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