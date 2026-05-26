West Palm Beach commissioners to vote on future of historic Coleman Park

West Palm Beach commissioners are getting ready to vote on Tuesday on a land transfer that could shape the future of Coleman Park, the historic Black neighborhood.

If approved, the land would go to a Palm Beach Venture Philanthropy, a division of the non-profit Quantum Foundation.

The public-private partnership is aimed at preserving the area’s character amid rapid development in the city.

The nonprofit said they’ve invested nearly $8.6 million in Coleman Park projects. Supporters said the plan helps longtime residents stay in the neighborhood amid rising criticism over gentrification fears.

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