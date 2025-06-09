© 2025 WLRN
Miami International Airport faces $65M in repairs for recertification

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published June 9, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
Passengers hustle to and from gates inside an airport
courtesy: MIA
Passengers hustle to and from gates inside Miami International Airport's terminal D in this archival photo from 2017.

Miami International Airport is undergoing major infrastructure improvements and repairs are going to cost Miami-Dade County a lot of money.

A recent quarterly infrastructure report said structural repairs for the airport’s 30-year recertification will cost upwards of $65 million. That’s without taking electrical repairs into account.

The county has already invested $1.7 billion into repairing restrooms and elevators and escalators that have been in disrepair.

MIA is one of the biggest money makers for Miami-Dade, bringing in more than a billion dollars in revenue each year.

Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
