Miami International Airport faces $65M in repairs for recertification

Miami International Airport is undergoing major infrastructure improvements and repairs are going to cost Miami-Dade County a lot of money.

A recent quarterly infrastructure report said structural repairs for the airport’s 30-year recertification will cost upwards of $65 million. That’s without taking electrical repairs into account.

The county has already invested $1.7 billion into repairing restrooms and elevators and escalators that have been in disrepair.

MIA is one of the biggest money makers for Miami-Dade, bringing in more than a billion dollars in revenue each year.

READ MORE: City of West Palm Beach loses environmental fight over State Road 7 extension

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.