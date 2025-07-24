Activists to rally in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale. The message: Get money out of politics

Organizers are planning a non-partisan march this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to rally local residents behind a national movement to remove “the corrupting influence of money in American politics.”

The marches are part of a nationwide “Money Out of Politics Movement” to call attention to the issue.

“We’re done asking politely for accountability," said Bobi Haley, executive director of MOP, in a statement on Thursday. "This system has been hijacked by special interests, and every delay in reform is another betrayal of the American people."

"On July 27, we show up in force — not to make a statement, but to make it impossible for Congress to continue ignoring us,” Haley said.

The “March for Integrity” in Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to being at 2:15 p.m. at Stranahan Park, 10 E. Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301, say organizers. The West Palm Beach rally is set to start at 8 a.m. You must register here to learn the location.

The two cities are among dozens across the country taking part in what is billed as an “historic, non-partisan mobilization” that will culminate with a rally in Washington, D.C.

MOP's demands

MOP organizers say their demands include:



A ban on lobbyist gifts to members of Congress

A ban on congressional stock trading

Abolition of Super PACs and dark money channels

A constitutional amendment to restore democratic integrity and permanently limit the influence of money in politics

The nationwide movement also is supporting and demanding passage of two bills: We the People Amendment (H.J.Res. 54) and the Abolish Super PACs Act (H.R. 2352).

The two bills were introduced earlier this year by two Democrats in the Republican-majority House.

“Campaign finance reform is long overdue,” said Rep. Summer Lee, D-California, who is sponsoring H.R. 2532.

“We’re seeing the effects of money in politics destroy our democracy at this very moment because billionaires have been allowed to buy their way into our politics and influence the outcome of our elections,” she said in a statement. “This must end.”

Massive donations, major donors

OpenSecrets.org, which tracks campaign contributions nationwide, reported earlier this year that tech mogul and former White House advisor Elon Musk gave more than $291 million to Republican candidates, political action committees and other outside spending organizations in the 2024 election cycle.

Musk, however, was not the only person to contribute more than $100 million, according to OpenSecrets.org.

The top six political donors — Musk, banking scion Timothy Mellon, casino owner Miriam Adelson, shipping supplies magnates Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, Miami-based hedge fund CEO Kenneth Griffin, and trading firm co-founder Jeffrey Yass and his wife Janine — all gave $100 million or more, and all supported Republican candidates and causes, OpenSecrets reported.

The seventh biggest donor was hedge fund CEO Paul Singer ($66.8 million), another Republican supporter. He was followed by the top donors to Democrats: politician and businessman Michael Bloomberg ($64 million) and entrepreneur Dustin Moskovitz ($51 million).

Citing a Pew Research Center poll, MOP activists said a vast majority of American across both parties support reforms to limit the influence of money in politics.

About seven-in-ten U.S. adults (72%) say that there should be limits on the amount of money individuals and organizations can spend on political campaigns, the 2023 Pew Research poll found.

To learn more about MOP, visit www.MoneyOutofpolitics.org