Miami-Dade mayor asks the state for access to Alligator Alcatraz — again

Miami-Dade County’s mayor is again asking the state for access to Alligator Alcatraz — the immigration detention center in the Everglades.

In a letter to the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Friday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stressed that Miami-Dade officials are entitled to access since the land is county-owned.

"This is particularly urgent given the repeated news stories exposing troubling and dangerous conditions at the site, and the confirmation that the facility housed minors," the letter reads.

"Furthermore, continued reports confirm extreme health conditions leading to inhumane treatment of detained individuals. As we head further into hurricane season, we remain concerned for the safety of both staff and detainees, and the State’s ability to quickly evacuate this temporary facility in the face of an oncoming storm."

Levine Cava is asking for access by July 28.

She’s also requesting weekly reports to the county on environmental impacts, as well as remote video monitoring or third-party access for ongoing observation.

"Our residents deserve full accountability for operations taking place on County-owned property," the letter concludes.

