Miami Beach to celebrate Simón Bolívar y Las Americas Day on Thursday

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

Miami Beach is celebrating Simón Bolívar y Las Americas Day on Thursday.

Bolivar led the liberation of much of South America from the Spanish in the early 19th century. He was born July 24, 1783, in what is modern-day Caracas, Venezuela. He died December 17, 1830, in neighboring Colombia.

“Simón Bolívar’s fight for freedom resonates deeply with our Hispanic community and beyond,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Their pursuit of those ideals continues to enrich and strengthen Miami Beach.”

The Miami Beach ceremony will take place, beginning at 4 p.m., at Bolívar’s Miami Beach monument in Collins Park, 21 Street and Collins Avenue.

The festivities will include an invocation and wreath-laying ceremony from the Office of the Mayor and Commission.

The Miami Beach Hispanic Affairs Committee highlights annually a country Bolívar helped become independent. This year’s ceremony will honor Panama.

More information here.

