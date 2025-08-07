More than a dozen speed cameras installed in Palm Beach County school zones

Palm Beach County municipalities are turning to technology to help catch speeding drivers in school zones.

The cameras have been installed in 33 school zones across the county. The devices will clock speeding drivers going at least 10 miles above the speed limit. Violators will be issued $100 citations.

Similar camera programs have been implemented across South Florida.

