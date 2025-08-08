Pembroke Pines requests investigation into safety operations at North Perry Airport

The city of Pembroke Pines is urging Broward County leaders and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate operations at North Perry Airport. The request follows a string of plane crashes at and near the Broward-based airport.

Pembroke Pines commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday for a resolution to urge officials to scrutinize potentially unsafe air traffic.



The resolution cites 41 planes that have crashed in the area over the past five years, including one as recently as this week when a small passenger plane emergency-landed in the Everglades after taking off from North Perry.

