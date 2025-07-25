Spirit to operate nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Key West

South Florida-based Spirit Airline will soon become the only carrier offering nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Key West.



The budget airline made the announcement this week.

The Spirit Airlines service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Key West International Airport will come just in time for end-of-year holiday getaways.

It will operate four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting Nov. 6.

That will increase to daily service starting Dec. 18.

