Spirit to operate nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale and Key West

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline is based in Broward County.
Business Wire
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321neo aircraft. The airline is based in Broward County.

South Florida-based Spirit Airline will soon become the only carrier offering nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Key West.
 
The budget airline made the announcement this week.

The Spirit Airlines service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Key West International Airport will come just in time for end-of-year holiday getaways.

It will operate four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting Nov. 6.

That will increase to daily service starting Dec. 18.

