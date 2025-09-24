Miami Coral Park Senior High student named finalist in John Locke Global Essay Competition

A Miami high school student, who immigrated from Cuba just two years ago, has been named a finalist in the highly competitive John Locke Global Essay Competition.

Yamil Rodriguez, a senior at Miami Coral Park Senior High School, was "shortlisted" from more than 63,000 entries from students around the world.

Rodriguez’s essay, which focused on the subjects of psychology and history, earned him a spot among what the school called “the most exceptional young thinkers across the globe.”

Coral Park Senior High School teachers note that Rodriguez “faced the immense challenge of mastering English while adapting to a new culture and educational system.”

"Rather than letting this obstacle deter him, he embraced it with determination, working tirelessly to excel both academically and personally,” said school officials.

As a finalist, Rodriguez has been invited to the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom for an awards ceremony at the historic Sheldonian Theatre on Oct. 4. The event will be followed by a gala reception at the Ashmolean Museum, where he will join other finalists.

School officials say he has "proven that challenges can be transformed into opportunities, and that dedication can turn dreams into reality.”

