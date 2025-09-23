Florida International University maintains Top 50 Public University Ranking: US News & World Report

Florida International University remains among the nation’s top 50 public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The university was ranked No. 46 among public universities and climbed to No. 97 in the overall national ranking, the national media outlet announced Tuesday.

The university's strong performance is particularly notable in key categories, with FIU securing the No. 1 national ranking in social mobility and No. 2 in international business among public universities (No. 3 nationally).

FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez said the rankings "reflect the university’s commitment to excellence and momentum."

"FIU is on a clear path to becoming a Top 30 public university by 2030," she said in a statement. "We continue to lead in academics, research, student success, and upward economic mobility.”

In addition to its top rankings in social mobility and international business, FIU also earned high marks among public universities for being a "best value" (No. 11), for "innovation" (No. 16), and for its services to veterans (No. 45).

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are watched closely by prospective students and their families, and colleges nationwide.

FIU was recently ranked No. 8 in the country by Washington Monthly and was named the No. 1 "Best Bang for the Buck" in the Southeast by the same publication.

“Rankings that evaluate universities from different perspectives consistently highlight FIU’s strength in academic quality, research, and student success,” said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar.

"The U.S. News rankings once again show that FIU is providing an outstanding education creating opportunities that change lives and demonstrating our return on investment,' she said.