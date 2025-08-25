FIU, FAU rank among nation's top universities for affordability and academic quality

Two South Florida universities — Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University — were named among the top schools in the nation for affordability and academic quality, according to rankings released by Washington Monthly, an independent media outlet based in the nation’s capital.

FIU placed 8th and FAU placed 39th overall among the “2025 Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars.” FIU ranked first for “2025 Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast.”

“These rankings highlight FIU’s dual mission: delivering world-class research while ensuring opportunity and excellence for our students,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez in a statement on Monday. “It is deeply rewarding to see FIU recognized not only for impact in research and economic mobility, but also for the outstanding student experience that we create every day.”

“Florida Atlantic’s rise to No. 39 in Washington Monthly’s national rankings and No. 5 for Best Bang for the Buck in the Southeast reaffirms that we are a university on the ascent,” said FAU President Adam Hasner, in a statement.

“We are proud to be recognized as a national model for access, affordability and excellence — delivering strong outcomes that make a difference for our students, our state and the future of higher education.”

The September issue of Washington Monthly features the magazine’s annual College Guide and Ranking, which prioritizes affordability and post-graduation job prospects over exclusivity or endowment.

Read more about the Washington Monthly ranking for the nation’s top colleges and universities here.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

