South Florida physicians advise on Tylenol for pregnant women

South Florida physicians are urging pregnant women to consult with their doctors on the heels of the Trump Administration’s recent guidance on consuming Tylenol.

President Trump’s Health and Human Services Department claimed Sept. 22 — with limited evidence — there could be a link between Tylenol and autism.

Dr. Jenna McCarthy, a fertility specialist with IVFMD Miami, reminds patients that Tylenol’s active ingredient, Acetaminophen, is the only pain reliever recommended by the medical community for pregnant women.

“When women are pregnant, they don't have a lot of options for pain relief and for the treatment of fevers.” she said. “Medical literature is not always easy to sort through because you can find studies that will show two completely different things”

Dr. McCarthy also told WLRN that no studies have concluded the drug causes the spectrum disorder.

What’s more dangerous for pregnant women, she said, is leaving ailments like fevers untreated.

