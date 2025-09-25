Target to hire nearly 2,000 seasonal workers in South Florida

Target reports it is seeking to hire more than 1,900 seasonal employees for its stores in Miami and Fort Lauderdale for the holiday season. Additionally, the retail giant plans to bring on more than 100 seasonal hires for its supply chain facilities in Miami.

In a statement sent Wednesday to WLRN, Target officials said more than half of its seasonal store team members were offered a chance to stay on with Target, and a sizable portion in supply chain roles as well.

The retailer said almost 20% of Target’s field leaders started as hourly seasonal team members.

Among the company's benefits: flexible scheduling and a 10% discount on Target purchases.

Those interested in a seasonal job can apply at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

Other retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday season, but fewer seasonal employees are expected to be taken on this year to help customers in stores and assemble online orders in warehouses.

This year’s demand for seasonal workers comes as economists are watching the U.S. job market for signs of a slowdown. Job openings have come down steadily since peaking at 12.2 million in March 2022. When the economy roared back with unexpected strength from COVID-19 lockdowns, companies scrambled to find enough workers to keep up with customer orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.