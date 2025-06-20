A second flight of Floridians evacuated from Israel landed in Tampa earlier today. That's after the country started exchanging missile attacks with Iran.

Governor Ron DeSantis greeted the 160 evacuees at Tampa International Airport this morning. Those on board were taken from Israel to Cyprus by cruise ship and then flown to the U.S.

The State Division of Emergency management has partnered with Grey Bull Rescue, a veteran-led nonprofit, to execute the evacuation flights.

"Evacuation flights are still ongoing as a part of Florida's unprecedented mission to bring our residents home. This operation will continue 24/7 with the safety and well being of Americans and Floridians as our top priority," said Florida’s Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

The state Division of Emergency Management has helped evacuate an estimated 300 people from Israel as a part of this mission.

